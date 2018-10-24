HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some help is one the way for homeowners dealing with crumbling foundations.
A webinar is set for Wednesday morning to explain a tax break from the IRS.
Hundreds of homes in Connecticut have decrepit concrete under their homes.
Homeowners can deduct repairs from their taxes, according to the IRS.
The IRS recently clarified a few things about the deductions.
State lawmakers called the development significant for middle class homeowners and they will break it all down during the free webinar on Wednesday.
Reps. Joe Courtney and John Larson announced the webinar for both homeowners and tax preparers.
"We want to get the word out that IRS will be holding a free webinar that tax preparers and homeowners can learn more about recent development on tax deductions for foundation repairs," Courtney and Larson said.
The IRS said homeowners can "carry forward" or "carry back" net operating loss for their repairs.
That means if the net loss suffered by a homeowner is bigger than their annual tax liability, they can carry forward the loss for up to 20 years and carry it back for two years.
Wednesday's web conference is designed to explain it in detail.
It will also talk about rules to claim a casualty loss because of a crumbling foundation.
Hundreds of homes in Connecticut had their foundations built with pyrrhotite, a mineral that deteriorated over time.
The webinar is set for 10 .m.
Homeowners can register for free with the IRS. To do so, click on this link.
