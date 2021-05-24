MYSTIC (WFSB) - Vaccinations continue to go strong in Connecticut.
In fact, we saw a 22 percent increase in vaccinations last week.
Some of that comes from 12-15-year-olds being eligible, but it also comes from incentives.
Tonight, the state is rolling out more.
Getting a free drink may have inspired a lot of people to get vaccinated because when we were out last Thursday for our report, we were surprised to see a Hartford bar completely packed.
The state realizes these incentives work, so they’re teaming up with places like the Mystic Seaport to get more doses in arms.
"We start telling the story of why mystic is mystic," Dan McFadden, Mystic Seaport spokesperson said Monday. "We felt it was really important to make it as easy as possible for people to get the vaccine. That’s how tourism will come back in Connecticut, it’s for everyone to get vaccinated, as many people as possible."
Starting today and running through Wednesday, the Mystic Seaport is doing mobile vaccinations.
When the shot is administered, the vaccinated person as well as anyone else in their party, gets a free admission. McFadden says this was important to the museum.
"We’re offering free admission, we’re offering a membership giveaway, we’re trying to lower the bar, so people who are hesitant are like, ‘yeah, I want to go an do that," he said.
The “CT drinks on us” incentive has worked so well, governor Lamont is now extending it to other summer fun locations, like the New Haven food trucks and Lime Rock.
There are many venues participating and the state is encouraging others to join
"We’ll bring the vaccine truck right to you," Lamont said.
Locals say visiting the Mystic Seaport is a must, especially for first-time visitors and the people we spoke with tonight were already vaccinated, but say this offer would have gotten them to get the shot.
"Just being able to get vaccinated and not be at risk for Covid is enough to get me vaccinated, but mystic seaport’s a good bonus," Jacob Jankowski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.