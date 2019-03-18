WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury said they'll release more information about the return of three children who disappeared with their mother during a supervised visit last month.
A news conference is set for 9:30 a.m. Stream it here.
The mother, 29-year-old Crystal McGrath, does not have custody but was allowed supervised visits with her children and the Department of Children and Families.
However, during one of those visits on Feb. 16 at a McDonald's in Waterbury, she told a DCF employee that she was going to clean up her children in the bathroom and never returned.
McGrath's boyfriend, Lester Joy, is accused of helping her take the children and flee.
An Amber Alert was issued for Maddison McGrath, 7, Dylan McGrath, 5, and 2-year-old Maryah Matthew.
They were spotted in Texas a week after being reported missing.
All three children have since returned home.
McGrath and Joy are behind bars and face risk of injury and custodial interference charges. They were arrested last week.
Both will be extradited from the Denton County Sheriff's Office back to Connecticut soon.
