ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- There are more problems being seen at the Connecticut Lottery.
Vice President Chelsea Turner has been put on administrative leave, which comes on the heels of several scandals and calls for a thorough investigation.
She may be in trouble for calling the FBI to investigate possible wrongdoing by Frank Farriker, who was the board chairman in 2014.
Farriker came under fire when he told lawmakers the “Cash 5” game was being manipulated. He ended up stepping down and CEO Anne Noble resigned.
The Connecticut Lottery is surrounded by scandal, with the 2015 fraud of the popular Cash 5 card game, and the resignation of Noble, who was given a generous departure package.
Also, a $1 million mistake in January 2018 in the drawing of the New Year’s Super Draw.
"The lottery commission has been not running as well as it should, and when people lose confidence in the lottery system, they are not going to play the lottery,” said Republican State Senator Len Fasano.
He has raised concerns in the past and has called for public hearings to investigate because of repeated problems and management issues.
It doesn't get any money from the state, however as a quasi-public agency, it was created to preform a specialized public function and has to answer to the state and its residents.
This also comes as the lottery wants to be a partner in legalized sports betting.
"If we are going to expand their role with sports betting as you point out, they have to get their act together. So, we are going to have Consumer Affairs take a good hard look at what they are doing and see if we have the right management structure and the right level of transparency,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The governor said just because the lottery is a quasi, it doesn’t mean they’re not accountable.
CT Lottery said they have no comment and that it was a personnel issue.
