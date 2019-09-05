(WFSB) -- Mosquitoes in two more towns have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
Officials said this season is extremely active for EEE throughout much of the northeast.
The towns with mosquitoes testing positive for EEE so far this season now include: Plainfield, Shelton, Madison, Voluntown, North Stonington, Stonington, Chester, Haddam, Hampton, and Killingworth.
So far there haven’t been any human cases of EEE since 2013, but it can be fatal.
Symptoms include a high fever, headache, and a stiff neck.
"We continue to see exceptionally high numbers of mosquitoes carrying EEE virus especially in communities in southeastern Connecticut,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. “In addition, we are detecting WNV in numerous towns throughout the state. Late summer-early fall is the critical time of the year when virus activity reaches its peak in the mosquito population."
Last month, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the state's fourth human case, found in a woman in her 50s from Bristol County. She passed away.
Two horses in the state have been euthanized due to EEE illnesses.
For more on EEE, click here.
Health officials encourage folks to use insect repellent, wear long-sleeve shirts and pants and take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.
Three more towns were also found with mosquitoes having West Nile Virus.
Those towns now include: Bridgeport, Chester, East Haven, Greenwich, Groton, Hartford, Manchester, New Haven, North Haven, North Stonington, Norwalk, South Windsor, Stamford, Voluntown, West Hartford, West Haven and Wethersfield.
For details on West Nile Virus, click here.
To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should:
- Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.
- Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.
- Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.
