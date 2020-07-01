HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More rain and storms may pop up across the state on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said it's the same weather the state has been experiencing since Monday.
"The cut off low that has been responsible for our recent unsettled and wet weather pattern will continue to spin nearby, creating enough instability for more afternoon showers and thunderstorms," Haney said.
Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler:
"We will be keeping a close eye on Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler, the only Live Doppler in the state," Haney said.
While more of the same was expected for Wednesday, the difference may be a few more intervals of sunshine.
As a result of that, temperatures could rise to between 75 and 80 degrees.
"Warmer, more humid weather will return [Thursday]," Haney said. "The wind will turn southwesterly, helping temperatures reach the mid-to-upper 80s inland, and near 80 at the shoreline."
Friday, a mix of sun and clouds is anticipated.
The day appears to be primarily dry, but a shower or storm can't be ruled out.
Highs should be in the low 80s.
The Fourth of July holiday weekend still looks good, according to Haney.
"Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs within a couple degrees of 80, which is pretty comfortable," he said. "The humidity will also be quite comfortable."
Sunday appears to start out dry, but there could be some storms that pop up later in the day.
"However, we do not expect a washout by any means," Haney said. "[It'll be] likely a situation where many towns remain dry."
Temperatures may reach the mid-80s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
