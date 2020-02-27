HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- According to state health officials, nine more people have died as a result of the flu.
There have now been 58 deaths linked to the flu so far this season, including one child.
The flu continues to be widespread across the state.
A closer look at this week's flu statistics can be found here.
According to the latest report, 10,286 patients tested positive for influenza as of Feb. 22 and 2,230 have been hospitalized.
Health experts remind people that washing hands often is a great way to prevent the illness, in addition to getting a flu shot. They said it's not too late to get one.
To find out where to get a flu vaccine, click here.
Flu season generally runs into late March.
Anyone who gets the flu can pass it to someone at high risk of severe illness, including children younger than 6 months who are too young to get a flu vaccine.
Health officials are reminding folks about what precautions to take to try to avoid getting sick:
• Cover your cough and wash your hands afterwards
• Wash hands frequently during the day with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.
• Stay home if you are sick to avoid infecting others.
• Disinfects frequently touches surfaces in your home: counter tops, doorknobs, faucets.
