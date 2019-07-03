HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More Americans than ever before are expected to hit the road for the Fourth of July weekend, according to AAA.
About 49 million travelers are planning a getaway with Wednesday predicted to be the worst day on the roads.
That's 4.1 percent more than last year.
AAA said drivers will face delays as much as four times longer than their normal commute. It said the key to saving time is to watch the clock and avoid certain times on the road.
Travelers headed through the New York City area will want to avoid the city from 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Delays during that time frame are expected to be the lengthiest in the nation.
Gas prices across the northeast are also about an average of 10 cents per gallon more than surrounding states.
In Connecticut, this is the first holiday weekend in several years that the state's seven rest area buildings will be open around the clock. There are four on Interstate 84, two on Interstate 91 and one on Interstate 95.
