(WFSB) - Tis the season for shopping.
The pandemic means many more people may be turning online as they cross off their holiday lists. It also means it’s prime time for scammers who are trying to take advantage.
“The rule of thumb has always been one of common sense,” said Bethany Hollars, Brickseek.com.
Hollars is a money saving expert with Brickseek.com. She said more people than ever before will be shopping online this year.
“Unfortunately, scammers are preying on the fact that they know we are always looking for those good deals during the holiday shopping season,” Hollars said.
She said to beware of any text messages or emails that contain links or ask for your personal information.
“It looks so legitimate. The fonts match, the email format matches, everything they are saying in the email seems to make sense. It is well worded. So, you just have to keep an extra eye out especially going into the holiday season,” she said.
Hollars urged shoppers to stick to retailers they know and trust. They should go directly to the store’s main website to shop to make sure it’s secure.
Experts also recommended shopping with just one credit card. It’s an extra layer of security and makes it easier to spot fraud.
“Because you’re looking at that just one card and not having to worry about all the other cards you may be using and forgetting you’re using,” said Farnoosh Torabi, a money saving expert. “This way it’s all streamlined through one lens.”
As for those Facebook and Instagram ads offering super cheap products, experts recommend that shoppers read the fine print.
Sometimes shipping can take weeks and be costly, so shoppers end up spending more. Sometimes they never get the item at all.
Hollars said doing research can ensure a good deal.
“Some retailers will inflate their prices leading up to that weekend, which makes the discounts seem appealing,” Hollars said. “So, gather your information now.”
Lastly, shoppers should know the stores’ return policies. That way they won’t get stuck with a bad purchase.
“A lot of retailers during the holiday shopping season will implement a limited time policy that is only good for the holiday season,” Hollars explained.
