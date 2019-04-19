NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Activists planned more protests in the wake of an officer-involved shooting that left a 22-year-old woman with a bullet wound.
The Hamden and Yale University officer involved in the incident, which happened in New Haven, remain on administrative leave.
In the meantime, protestors are demanding justice for injured 22-year-old Stephanie Washington.
They said they want answers from police and will continue to march until they get them.
They were on the move on Thursday night. They went from Elm Street to College Street to the intersection with Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in New Haven.
Washington was shot in the Newhallville section of the city, according to state police.
A Channel 3 viewer sent in surveillance video of the incident, which happened on Dixwell Avenue on Tuesday.
It captured the moment the two officers, Hamden officer Devin Eaton and Yale officer Terrance Pollack, fired on a car they believed was involved in an armed robbery.
Washington was hit, but the driver, identified as Paul Witherspoon, was not hurt.
Pollack was also hurt at some point over the course of the incident, according to state police. However, the details have not yet been made available.
Both the Hamden and Yale police departments said they plan to release more information once the investigation by the state's attorney's office is complete.
