HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Starting Friday, Hartford HealthCare opened up all of its vaccination sites to walk-ins looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, Hartford HealthCare said it has been offering a pilot program at a few of its sites. Due to the program’s success, the healthcare group will now offer walk-in availability across the state.

Hartford HealthCare is the latest group to offer vaccines to people who don’t have an appointment.

Community Health Center Inc. announced Monday that it would open up its vaccine clinics to walk-ins.

CHC announces appointments no longer needed for vaccine sites The Community Health Center announced on Monday that appointments are no longer needed at any of its vaccine locations statewide.

It’s the latest effort in making a COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to people all across the state.

Plus, as supply of the vaccine rises and demand levels off, providers are looking for new ways to get doses to patients.

Community Health Centers Inc. also announced it'll be bringing shots to amusement parks, beaches, and businesses starting this Saturday.

"Where people are gathering naturally, organically for even recreational activities," Yvette Highsmith-Francis, regional president of Community Health Centers Inc., said.

When it comes to the mass vaccine sites, providers say those will remain open, as long as people come out.

"Any door we can open up to give access to people, we will support that," said Justin Lundbye.

Trials are ongoing to see if people under 16 can get a vaccine. Health officials in Connecticut say they’re already thinking about how to get shots to those patients. But of course, we need to wait for approval first from the federal government.

To find a list of Hartford HealthCare’s vaccine clinics, click here.