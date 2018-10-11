WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While the all-day rain posed an inconvenience to many in the state, one West Hartford neighborhood was having horrific flashbacks to last week, when flash flooding conditions flooded their street with raw sewage.
The pipes on the street are rerouting the sewage water as the underground pipe liner gets replaced and so far, all of the precautions MDC installed have withstood the test of today’s rain.
“The water was about up to here,” said Bob Koorse.
Nerves are still raw for Bob Koorse after flash flooding conditions hit his West Hartford neighborhood last week, this basement was flooded with raw sewage.
“I had close to four feet of water in the basement,” said Koorse.
So, you can’t blame him for feeling nervous when today’s heavy rain hit.
“When it rains, I’m still going to go to the basement and check it out because you just never know,” Koorse said.
He brought us down and while there was a distinct musty smell, the basement was dry, but damaged.
“Needless to say it has not been fun,” said Koorse.
Since last week’s disaster, MDC has been working fast.
One of the first priorities was to install back valves, making sure sewage water wouldn’t flow back into homes.
“Now we at least have the protection of the back valve, they’ll be putting a more sophisticated sump pump system,” said Koorse.
MDC has also quickly helped homeowners get back on their feet. They installed this new gas boiler and a new washer should be next.
“They’ve been on it, they have,” Koorse said.
Above ground, it may be an eyesore, and a traffic nightmare, but neighbors say these pipes are getting the job done.
“This is like a heart surgery bypass kind of thing. These pipes are bypassing the whole area that did have the collapsed sleeve,” Koorse said.
Just in case these pipes falter, MDC crews are stationed overnight ready to immediately tend to any problems that arise.
Extra pumps are also here and MDC will continue to go home by home, doing personal inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.