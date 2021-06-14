HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A line of heavy rain marched across the state on Monday.
Channel 3's meteorologist tracked it from the onset and said more was possible over the next couple of days.
"Rounds of rain moved through the state, with embedded thunderstorms. Many communities so far have received half an inch to an inch of rain," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
The morning's line of strong storms exited the state later in the morning.
The showers were expected to linger into Tuesday morning.
"Another round of scattered showers will be possible this evening (some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out), as storms to our west head into CT toward and after sunset. And, spotty showers will also be possible overnight," Dixon said.
Dynamics will be good enough for routine thunderstorms through the early afternoon.
Storms that develop could be strong and possibly severe with gust winds and small hail being the main concerns.
Tuesday was expected to be a bit sunnier and more humid than Monday. Temperatures should bounce back to near 80 degrees.
"Wednesday, Thursday [and] Friday are dry, brighter days," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.