HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A series of coastal storms will continue on Monday, potentially with a little bit of snow and sleet.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the most significant rain from the storm will arrive later in the day and into the evening.
"More rain moves into Connecticut over the coming hours [and] should be statewide, steadier by the early evening hours," Dixon said.
A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Monday night. Parts of Fairfield and New Haven counties are included. The advisory is not due to the rain, but rather to the wind and upcoming high tide cycle.
Both Monday and Tuesday will be breezy with temperatures in the 40s.
"[Tuesday] will be another cool day, but not as wet with a primarily cloudy sky," Dixon said. "There is just a chance for some scattered showers."
Between the two days, parts of the state could pick up another inch or two of rain.
Wednesday looks to be drier.
Dixon said it should be partly sunny, but breezy with highs in the 60s.
"We’ll see more chances for showers Thursday and Friday, but neither day should be washouts," Dixon said.
High temperatures for the days should be between 65 and 70 degrees.
"For the weekend, as of [Monday's forecast,] most of it looks dry," Dixon said. "There could be a late day shower Saturday), and milder."
