HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Delta arrived in Connecticut on Monday morning and could lead to bouts of heavy rain by Tuesday morning.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the rain is welcome since much of the state continues to experience various stages of drought.
"We had some rain out there [Monday] morning, not a ton, but some much needed liquid gold did fall from the sky," Haney said. "It's starting to taper off though, which isn't great news. We could certainly use more rain."
Temperatures are only expected to be around 50 degrees.
"The good news is, there's more rain coming," Haney said. "It will start late [Monday night] and continue through the day [Tuesday], and some of it could be locally heavy."
It's also expected to be breezy.
"More rain is expected overnight [Monday night] through [Tuesday] morning, and that rain is going to stick around for a good portion of the day [Tuesday]," Haney said.
When all of the rain is said and done, parts of the state could see upwards of an inch or more of rain.
Highs for Tuesday, however, should make it into the 60s.
Wednesday appears to be a nice day with mostly-sunny skies and temperatures near 70 degrees.
Low temps by Wednesday evening are expected to drop into the 40s.
