HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thursday set records as the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford area since 1905.
Today also was the coldest November 22nd since 1095, which is when records date back.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the low temperature so far was 11 degree.
"Also, the record low for ANY Thanksgiving was also broken… prior to today, it was 12 (set on the 28th in 2002)," Dixon said.
The high on Thursday was 21 degrees.
"This also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November (1978) as well as for ANY Thanksgiving (set on the 23rd in 1989)," Dixon said.
Towns started posting about warming centers that will be available for people who need to get out of the cold. See them here.
The evening temperatures will drop through the teens.
Black Friday shoppers can expect frigid temperatures on Friday morning.
"After another round of record cold early in the day, temperatures begin to rebound. We’ll get to enjoy another day of ample sunshine and the wind will be much calmer," said Dixon.
Saturday morning is expected to be cold with lows between 15 and 25 degrees, but temps will rise to the 40s.
"Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and rain (or a wintry mix at the onset in the NW Hills) will develop by evening as the next coastal storm takes aim at New England," said Dixon.
Sunday afternoon will be nice and mild with highs in the 50s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
How many people are going to freeze to death waiting outside on black friday?
