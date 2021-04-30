HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Saturday, another step in the state’s reopening process happens.

More restrictions will be eased on May 1.

Starting Saturday, restaurants can stay open until midnight, as opposed to the 11 p.m. curfew that is currently in place.

Also, outdoor restrictions are being lifted, which means there will no longer be table size limits outside, and people sitting outside will no longer have to purchase a meal when ordering a drink.

Then, on May 19, all remaining restriction will be lifted, except indoor masking. Residents will still be required to wear a face mask inside establishments.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance on masks outside, saying those who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear one outdoors anymore.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut agrees with that plan, and put it in effect immediately.

For those who are fully vaccinated, the CDC said they can take masks off at small outdoor gatherings, or when dining outside with friends from multiple households. The CDC is telling unvaccinated people that they still need to wear a mask at such gatherings.

By May 19, Lamont also said the Department of Public Health will issue recommendations for safe operation of indoor and large outdoor events.