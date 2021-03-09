(WFSB) – As teachers get vaccinated and positivity rates decrease, more school districts are choosing to switch back to full in-person learning.
In Massachusetts, the state has announced that all Kindergarten through 8th grade schools will be in-person by April 28.
At the end of February, the state saw 58 percent in-person, the highest it’s been since the school year started.
That number continued to go up.
Recently, several school districts, including West Hartford, Hartford, and New Haven announced they’ll be allowing some or all of their Kindergarten through 12th grade students back in the classroom full time.
“I think kids should be in school. I think it will be so much more healthy for them, especially when these teachers get their vaccines,” said Alan Ossewarde.
That’s what’s happening in Massachusetts, where the Department of Education says by April, hybrid and remote learning models will not count towards required learning time for Kindergarten through 8th grade students.
School districts will have to request a waiver if they can’t do full in-person learning.
“Not every school district and every school has the resources to do so, so it’s very difficult to make a blanket statement,” said Dr. Thomas Murray, Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.
Dr. Thomas Murray from the Yale School of Medicine says that each district has its own challenges but says now is a safe time to bring kids back into the building because of vaccinations, low positivity rates, and ongoing mitigation efforts.
“Certainly, giving children normalcy and a chance to see their friends again is the step in the right direction,” Dr. Murray said.
That’s what Juliana Garcia is hoping for her sister. She started middle school this year but has been learning remotely.
“I hope they can possibly go back to school soon. I want her to meet new people, kind of like spread her wings,” Garcia said.
Channel 3 reached out to the Department of Education and asked if there’s a possibility Connecticut could require students to be full in-person like Massachusetts, but they have not responded at this time.
