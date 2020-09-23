(WFSB) - A growing list of schools is dealing with new cases of the coronavirus.
Students, parents and teachers have needed to adjust across the state on Wednesday morning.
An individual in the Hebron Public Schools district tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Thomas Baird said the person works in a support capacity for the district. The individual is self-isolating for 10 days.
Baird said it was determined that no students or staff were at risk.
Conard High School in West Hartford will be open for seniors taking the SAT, but all other students will be working remotely.
Southington High School will be doing remote learning for a third straight day.
The superintendent said that could be extended depending on the outcome of contact tracing.
The school is hoping to go hybrid starting on Thursday.
East Lyme High School is also closed on Wednesday and students will be learning from home.
Channel 3 was told that the building will reopen on Thursday.
In the last seven days, Sacred Heart University in Fairfield saw 105 COVID-19 cases, including 22 among on-campus students and 83 among off-campus.
Sacred Heart University president Dr. John Petillo said if the number of COVID-19 cases doesn't slow down on campus, in-person classes will end.
In a message delivered via YouTube, Petillo urged students who want to continue campus life to take the virus seriously, and take every precaution.
“We as a university are at a critical point in our fight against the virus,” he said. “We are seeing too many positive COVID cases among students, particularly those in off-campus housing. We cannot continue this way and remain business as usual.”
