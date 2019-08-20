HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tumultuous weather, along with the humidity, may make a return on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday could mark the 5th heat wave of the year if temperatures hit 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
At least the humidity will be lower.
"Thanks to an area of high pressure, the sky will be partly-to-mostly sunny and the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be very low," Haney said.
A warm front arrives overnight, which will drag the humidity back into the state.
"Wednesday will be partly-to-mostly cloudy, warm and humid," Haney said. "Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, some of which could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds."
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed the northwestern portion of the state in its "slight risk" category for severe weather. The rest of the state has a "marginal risk.
Temperatures will be in the 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms could linger into Wednesday night but diminish in intensity.
Overnight will be muggy with lows between 68 and 74 degrees.
"We'll start Thursday warm and humid with a partly cloudy sky," Haney said. "A cold front will move across the state and it will stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms."
Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
The cold front will move offshore Thursday night and start to take the humidity with it.
Overnight lows then should be in the 60s.
"Relief from the humidity will come Friday and it will last through the weekend," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
