(WFSB) - Fishermen are finding more sharks off the coast of New England.
Why? They're chasing the food. The white sharks are going for deals, the threshers, and other mackerel.
Guests and crew of the Black Hawk Fishing Charter spotted a thresher this morning while going out.
Last Wednesday, young Harrison White caught a 300 pound shark not far off the coast.
“[Are you surprised by all the activity?] Yeah, I haven’t really done much shark fishing here," White noted.
“We actually saw a good size thresher shark attacking a bunker with its tail on the surface just off Fisher’s Island," noted Carl Asman of Lyme noted.
“We’re actually seeing how food webs are supposed to operate," UConn scientist Peter Auster explained.
Senior scientists emeritus at UConn, Peter Auster, has been tracking these predators for decades.
He says the sharks are following the food.
“Their numbers are up, but, you know, there’s no suggestion that we need to be so over cautious to not dip our toes in the ocean," Auster said.
The captain of the Blackhawk, Greg Dubrule, knows about sharks.
Back in 1983, he caught a 3,500 pound white shark right off of Block Island.
Debrule also knows what sharks are feeding on.
“Them sharks are under theses schools of fish out there. We saw them. I saw a thresher jump on the way out this morning," stated Dubrule.
With so many sightings off Cape Cod and the south shore of Long Island, should swimmers be concerned?
“There’s a lot of fish out there right now. All kinds of fish," Joe DePerry of Stonington added.
Another thought from scientist Peter Auster, more people are on the water, because of the pandemic.
Maybe that’s why there are more shark sightings.
