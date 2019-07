HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The potential for more rain exists on Thursday and will be followed by what could be the state's most intense heat wave of the year so far.

An Early Warning Weather Alert remains in effect.

"While it won’t rain all day, there will be scattered downpours and perhaps some rumbles of thunder," said meteorologist Scot Haney.

Wednesday's storms produced heavy downpours and gusty winds. Some damage was reported in parts of the state as well.

It was part of a disturbance that mixed with the remnants of what was once storm Barry.

Two to 3 inches of rain fell in parts of the state. Some towns also experienced minor power outages.

"Due to the clouds and wet weather, temperatures [for Thursday] will be held into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs," Haney said. "If, however, we’re able to see more sunshine, like we did [Wednesday,] temperatures could go much higher."

The big-time heat starts Friday.

"We’ll end the week with a surge of heat and humidity," Haney said. "After morning fog burns off [Friday,] a partly-to-mostly sunny sky will help to boost temperatures into the 90s."

An isolated storm can't be ruled out late in the day.

Saturday looks to be even hotter, perhaps close to 100 degrees away from Long Island Sound.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the day and runs from noon until 10 p.m.

"If 100 is achieved at Bradley International Airport, the record for July 20 will be tied," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "It’s from 1991."

Sunday will again be hot, with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Over the three-day period, the heat combined with high humidity will lead to dangerous conditions as heat index values could go as high as 110 degrees.

At the beaches, highs should be in the upper 80s to near 90.

The brutal heat and humidity will last into Monday, then end with the passage of a cold front that will likely produce scattered thunderstorms.

