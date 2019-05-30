HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More rain is expected for Thursday night.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the latest disturbance is expected to arrive from the west later in the day.
"Therefore, more showers and a few thunderstorms are likely later [Thursday] afternoon or more likely [Thursday night,]" Haney said. "Rainfall could be locally heavy [Thursday night,] but the wet weather will end before dawn and a drier northwesterly flow will develop."
Track any storms that pop up with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
During the day, clouds should mix with some partial sunshine.
High temperatures should reach into the 70s.
Following the rain, lows should range from between 55 and 60 degrees.
The month will end on a pleasant note.
"[Friday] is shaping up to be a partly-to-mostly sunny day with a dry northwesterly breeze," Haney said. "Highs will range from 75-80."
Low temperatures overnight should range between 50 and 55 degrees.
Saturday also looks pleasant with temps in the 80s.
"Showers and thunderstorms could be nearing western Connecticut by Saturday evening," Haney said.
A cold front arrives on Sunday, which is when there will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. The chance increases during the afternoon hours.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
