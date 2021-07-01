HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The second heat wave of the year may be over, but not a threat for showers and thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a cold front will slide southward across southern New England on Thursday.
"With the front nearby, there will be a risk for showers and storms," Haney said. "Locally heavy rainfall is quite possible in parts of the state since there will still be plenty of moisture in the atmosphere despite the cooler temperatures."
Track any rain that pops up with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Temperatures will be in the 80s.
For Friday, they'll be even lower. Highs should only reach into the 70s.
"The front will settle to the south of New England and several waves of low pressure will develop on it," Haney said. "The result will be a mostly cloudy to overcast day with showers or a few periods of rain. Once again, locally heavy rainfall may be possible."
Showers are also possible over the Fourth of July weekend.
However, Haney did not anticipate a washout.
Saturday looks to be 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday should be partly sunny with highs in the 70s.
"A few showers are likely during the afternoon and early evening, but most of the day will be dry for holiday outdoor activities," Haney said.
Warmer and more humid weather returns on Monday and Tuesday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
