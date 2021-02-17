HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm could bring up to 8 inches for roughly a third of the state Thursday into Friday.
An Early Warning Weather Alert from Channel 3 remains in place.
A winter storm watch has been issued for the entire state ahead of Thursday's storm.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said though quiet but cold on Wednesday, spotty snow could arrive by Thursday morning before becoming steadier by the afternoon.
"Snow could make roads slippery for the afternoon ride home," Haney said. "Highs will range from the mid 20s to low 30s."
Snow could mix with sleet and freezing rain on Thursday night.
"How far inland the mixing occurs will depend on the storm track," Haney explained.
Lows will be in the 20s.
"Snow and an icy mix will certainly make for a messy Friday morning commute," Haney said. "Precipitation may change back to all snow before ending later in the day."
Channel 3's preliminary snowfall forecast is 4 to 8 inches.
In southeastern CT, there could be less snow due to a great amount of mixing.
There could also be a little more than 8 inches of snow, especially to the north and west of Hartford, where precipitation could remain all snow.
"We may have to tweak this forecast since the storm is still a day away, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated," Haney said on Wednesday morning.
Any lingering snow will end Friday evening, then the sky will become partly cloudy to clear.
Much colder air will move into the state on Friday night on a gusty west-to-northwest wind.
"The weekend will be storm free," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
