HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With Winter Storm Digger in Connecticut's rearview mirror, the state's attention shifts to another storm for Tuesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney up to 5 inches of snow will be possible in higher elevation towns. Along the coast, however, it could be a wintry mix or rain.
"It looks like the start time with this next system is about 4 to 5 a.m. [Tuesday] morning," Haney said. "During the day, warm air should be able to have time to advance north into Connecticut. Therefore, we expect a rain/snow line with this system near I-84."
Haney said the snow should wrap up by 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
"Accumulations by 5 p.m. should range between 2 and 5 inches," Haney said.
High temperatures will range from 30 degrees insland to 35 along the coast. Lows should be in the teens.
Wednesday looks to feature partly-to-mostly-sunny skies with temps in the low-30s. Overnight, they should fall back to the teens.
"As of now, depending on what model run you look at, there could be some snow in here by Thursday, or it may hold off until Friday," Haney said. "We're just going to have to wait and see what unfolds."
