NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Protests continue happening across the state following the death of George Floyd.
People are calling for change and making their voices heard after Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last Monday.
That call for change was heard in New Haven on Friday as more than 1,000 people marched through the city to the police department.
New Haven’s peaceful rally on Friday was organized by the City Youth Coalition, as well as Black Lives Matter.
During the rally, the Youth Coalition announced a list of demands, wanting the New Haven City Council to divest from police department and put money toward affordable housing and education in the city.
Two criminal justice students who attended the rally said they want their work to change the field they’re about to enter.
“Black lives matter today, tomorrow, and every day moving forward. And even after the hype of everything that’s going on right now, even after the protests have quieted down a bit, keep the pressure. Maintain the pressure on police departments and chiefs to change what’s going on,” said student Emily Sommer.
