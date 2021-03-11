HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state announced on Thursday that it will invest more than $1 billion from its allocation of the COVID relief package into local schools.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the money is coming at a time when it is needed the most.
There’s a lot of catching up to do, so the money will be spent on summer learning and go throughout the rest of the school year.
It'll also be used for getting students into classes needed for college credit.
Lamont gave a glimpse of a gap that needs to be bridged in the state, saying 95 to 98 percent of Connecticut schools are back in-person to some degree.
Even with those numbers, he says there are roughly 200,000 students who have not returned to the classroom.
That takes a toll on their learning and their mental health.
Lamont said that during the pandemic, many young people were calling the 2-2-2 hotline, feeling the stress and isolation that came with the lockdown.
The state’s new Commissioner of Education Charlene Russell-Tucker joined Lamont’s COVID briefing on Thursday. She took on the position left behind by now U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
Russell-Tucker has a tough job of balancing getting everyone back on the same page for in-person classes, when some are very far behind.
“It’s been unprecedented, in terms of not only students, but what our educators have experienced and we must make sure they are doing well in order for our kids to make sure they can maximize their learning,” Russell-Tucker said.
It’ll be a challenge when schools eventually go back to 100 percent in-person learning, and parents are going to be a big part in making the transition as easy as possible.
Experts say talking is the first step.
“Creating that space to have those conversations with kids and young folks around any of the concerns or fears they may be having. I think that alone goes a long way, because we know, young people listen and often soak up what the adults in their lives are telling them,” said Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
Between the economic recovery act that was passed in December that gave the state $900 million, and the one that was passed this week for $1.1 billion, Connecticut is working with $2 billion dollars for education.
