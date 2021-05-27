HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A giveaway in the capital city made more than 100 residents very happy on Thursday.
The Hamden County Sheriff's Department out of Springfield, Massachusetts teamed up with Officer Jim Barrett with the Hartford Police Department to give away 100 bicycles, helmets and bike locks.
“He reached out to me for 50 bikes and we said we are going to do 100 and also brought 100 backpacks full of supplies for the homeless men and women. We brought juice, food, snacks,” said Dep. Robert Charland, of the Hamden County Sheriff's Department.
Many lined up as early as 9 a.m. for the giveaway.
The event was held on the South Green Park in Hartford starting at 10:30 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccines were also available, and hygiene products like toothbrushes were given out.
Tajauna Peoples, of Hartford, was second in line to make sure she received a bike.
“To get around and all. I can get on the bus and they have a bike rack so I’ll be able to get some exercise at the same time, so it will help me,” she said.
The sheriff's department runs a non-profit program called "Pedal Through Youth," and has worked with Hartford police in the past to help those in need.
