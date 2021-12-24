NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Over 130 people within the New Haven Public School system are quarantining this holiday season after either being exposed to someone with or contracting COVID-19.
All of these cases and close contacts were identified within the past week.
A total of 43 people tested positive for the virus, with 96 others being identified as close contacts.
These cases were reported at various schools across the district.
Hill Regional Career High School recorded the most cases, 7, while Brennan Rogers School of Communications and Media identified the greatest number of close contacts, 23.
This comes just as schools across the nation head into the holiday season.
With the holidays in full swing, the Omicron variant is also ever present. The state has even seen a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, in addition to the rise in the overall positivity rate.
