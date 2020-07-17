HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A hearing about police accountability in the state got under way on Friday morning.
State lawmakers said they discussed a bill that includes additional training, requires all officers to wear body cameras and would have police complaints reviewed by a private investigator.
The General Assembly's Judiciary Committee conducted the hearing online over Zoom.
The new bill comes amid nationwide protests demanding change after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Floyd was unarmed and in police custody.
"The actions of Derek Chauvin and the death of George Floyd were shocking and unacceptable and illegal," said Andrew Matthews, Connecticut State Police Unions. "Furthermore, we understand as law enforcement professionals, we must be held accountable acting outside our authority and color of law."
