NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With big plans and big changes coming, New Haven’s Tweed Airport is looking to hire.
More than 200 people turned out in the just the first two hours for a job fair at Tweed New Haven.
With Avelo, a new budget airline starting nonstop flights to Florida in November, along with the airport’s plans to eventually build a new terminal, they need to fill a number of jobs.
“It’s incredibly a diverse array for jobs, we need some managers, some customer service people, flight attends, we need everything, and today is just the first step in people starting their journey and joining our team,” said Sean Scanlon, executive director of Tweed New Haven.
He added that this is a starting point, saying it’s not just about new flights, but new jobs, a new day, and a new future for the airport.
