MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Transportation officials reported more than 3 miles of backup on Interstate 691 in Meriden on Wednesday morning.
The Department of Transportation said a multi-vehicle crash closed the right and center lanes on the eastbound side of the highway.
Those lanes have since reopened; however, the DOT said there was a build up of 3.1 miles of traffic between exits 4 and 10.
The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
