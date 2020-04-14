(WFSB) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration awarded over $30 million to several airports in Connecticut to help respond to the COVID-19 public emergency.
The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue from the pandemic for 11 local airports.
“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
These 11 airports will be receiving funding:
- Bradley International Airport - $28,543,064
- Twee- New Haven - $1,160,431
- Igor I Sikorsky Memorial - $157,000
- Waterbury-Oxford - $157,000
- Hartford-Brainard - $69,000
- Danbury Municipal - $69,000
- Groton-New London - $69,000
- Windham - $30,000
- Danielson - $30,000
- Robertson Field - $30,000
- Meriden-Markham Municipal - $30,000
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
