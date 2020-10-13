NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of nurses in Norwich started their day on a picket line instead of inside a hospital.
The 400 nurses at Backus Hospital said they kicked off a two-day strike Tuesday morning after negotiations over a new contract failed to reach a resolution.
The nurses then staged a walkout at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Both sides agreed that with the COVID-19 numbers escalating in this part of the state, this was a terrible time for this strike. However, the nurses said they were standing up for what is right and fair.
RELATED: COVID outbreak prompts two CT hospitals to reinstate visitor restrictions
Their union president argued that they were essentially striking for fair compensation, better efforts to recruit and retain staff, and better access to personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Backus Hospital leaders argued that they have offered a fair deal which includes pay raises for most nurses.
At this point, however, the two sides have not come to a resolution that they consider fair. That’s why the union announced the two-day strike that began Tuesday and will extend through Wednesday. Union president Sherri Dayton, who is also an RN at Backus Hospital, said the decision was not taken lightly, but the nurses felt at this point that it’s the only way to make their voices heard.
"We came to this decision because it's something we have to do for the patients and for our families," said Shelly Laibrandt, a nurse on the picket line. "We were basically left with no choice."
Nurses said 23 negotiation sessions failed.
“The way I feel right now is how those nurses are going to feel at 7 a.m. walking out of that hospital,” Dayton said. “We don’t want to leave our patients inside.”
“The bottom line is, if you don’t offer people at Backus a fair comparable wage, we’re going to keep hemorrhaging out nurses to surrounding facilities, and we won’t have safe staffing," said Angela Leroux, a nurse and union treasurer.
Backus Hospital’s president sent Channel 3 a written statement in which she stressed that the negotiations will continue.
“I apologize for the concern that I know this is creating for our hospital, our nurses and our community,” wrote Donna Handley, president, Backus Hospital. “We remain firmly committed to reaching a reasonable agreement.”
The hospital itself also released a statement saying "This is heartbreaking. The hospital has made every effort to avoid a strike. Over the course of 23 bargaining sessions, and using federal mediators, we have continually addressed issues important to both the union and to the hospital."
The hospital will remain open during the strike, though patients will likely see picket lines when they arrive.
The state Department of Public Health said it is keeping an eye on the health and safety situation at the hospital in light of the strike.
“We at the Department of Public Health are hoping that both labor and management at Backus Hospital can work out their differences soon so this strike can end, but in the meantime we are doing our duty to ensure continuity of quality care and safety for patients,” said Deidre S. Gifford, acting DPH commissioner. “As of [Tuesday] morning we have executed our operations plan to verify training of any replacement nurses at Backus Hospital and conduct health and safety inspections at the hospital now that the strike has started. We have a qualified team of inspectors at DPH authorized to conduct as many on-site strike monitoring inspections as needed at any time of day during a strike. We want to reassure families of Backus hospital patients who may be impacted that we will be vigilant and do what is necessary to make sure your loved ones are being properly cared for the duration of this labor action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.