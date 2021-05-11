(WFSB) -- As the state prepares for children 12 and older to be vaccinated soon, there are many walk-up vaccine clinics available across the state.

Many healthcare providers dropped the appointment requirement a few weeks ago, encouraging anyone looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine to just show up.

FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-15 The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15.

The state said there are now over 50 locations that allow walk-ins.

Anyone looking to get a vaccine can visit one of the locations during the hours they accept walk-ins, without having to schedule an appointment.

The state said “COVID vaccines are always provided without any charge to individuals. People are encouraged to bring an ID and their medical insurance, but it is not required, and nobody will be turned away.”

Participating Locations:

Bethel

English Apothecary

Address: 140 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801

Phone: 203-792-3363

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturdays 10 AM-4 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Bloomfield

West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Bloomfield Senior Center

Address: 330 Park Ave, Bloomfield, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday 4/26 and Monday 5/3, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Bridgeport

Southwest Community Health Center

Address: 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605

Walk-up Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM & 1:00 PM-3:30 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (University of Bridgeport Wheeler Recreation Center)

Address: 400 University Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604

Walk-up Hours: April 26 (16+), April 29 (18+), April 30 (18+), May 1 (18+), 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Brookfield

Brookfield Health Department

Address: St. Joseph's School, 5 Obtuse Hill Road, Brookfield, CT

Walk-up Hours:

Monday 4/26 9:00 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM;

Wednesday 4/28 9AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45PM;

Friday, 4/30 9:00 AM-12:30PM:

Tuesday 5/4 9:00 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM;

Thursday 5/6 9:00 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Costco Pharmacy Brookfield

Address: 200 Federal Road, Brookfield, 06804

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM, Sunday 10 AM-6 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Brooklyn

Northeast District Department of Health

Address: 69 South Main Street, Brooklyn, CT 06234

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 2PM-5PM

Details: Recipients will be given a 2nd dose appointment as they exit the clinic.

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Clinton

ShopRite Pharmacy (Clinton)

Address: 266 E Main St, Clinton, CT

Walk-up Hours: Wednesday May 5th, 10:00AM - 5:00PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Cromwell

ShopRite Pharmacy (Cromwell)

Address: 45 Shinpike Rd, Cromwell, CT

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM; Thursday May 6th 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Derby

ShopRite Pharmacy (Derby)

Address: 49 Pershing Drive, Derby CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Danbury

Community Health Center (Danbury Mall) - Drive Thru

Address:7 Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Greater Danbury Community Health Center

Address: 132 Main Street, Danbury, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM and 2:00 PM-3:30 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

East Hartford

Community Health Center (Pratt & Whitney Airfield - Drive Thru)

Address: 12 Runway Road, East Hartford, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

East Haven

ShopRite Pharmacy (East Haven)

Address: 745 Foxon Rd, East Haven, CT

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Enfield

Able Care Pharmacy & Medical Supplies

Address: 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT 06082

Phone: 860-745-0183

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 12 PM - 5 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Costco Pharmacy Enfield

Address: 75 Freshwater Blvd, Enfield, CT 06082

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J

Enfield Annex - Johnson Memorial Hospital

Address: 124 North Maple Street, Enfield, CT 06082

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-11:45 AM and 12:45 PM-4:30 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Farmington

UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion Vaccine Clinic

Address: 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 AM-3:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna

Fairfield

Fairfield Health Department

Address: 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield, CT (left end of building by gym)

Walk-up Hours: 5/6, 5/12, 5/13, 5/20 and 5/27, 11 AM-4 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Greenwich

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Brunswick School Sampson Field house)

Address:1252 Kings Street,Greenwich, CT

Walk-up Hours: May 1, May 2, 10 AM-4 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Family Centers Health Care Mobile Clinic

Address: 90 Harding Road, Greenwich, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Details: Walk-in appointments would be first come first serve.

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

North Street Pharmacy

Address: 1043 North Street, Greenwich, CT

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 10:00 AM-5:30 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Hamden

ShopRite Pharmacy (Hamden)

Address: 2100 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT

Walk-up Hours: Thursday May 6th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Hartford

Hartford Healthcare Clinic (CT Convention Center)

Address: 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT 06103

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27,11:30 AM-6:30 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Parker Memorial Community Center

Address: 2621 Main Street, Hartford, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:30 AM-3:30 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, Pfizer

Mashantucket

Hartford Healthcare Clinic (Foxwoods Casino)

Address: 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, CT 06338

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27,11:30 AM-6:30 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Middletown

Community Health Center (Wesleyan Tennis Court Lot - Drive Thru)

Address: 75 Vine Street, Middletown, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Middletown Housing Authority - Maplewood Terrace

Address: Maplewood Terrace, Middletown, CT 06457

Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Middletown Housing Authority - Traverse Square

Address: Traverse Square, Middletown, CT06457

Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Cross Street AME Zion Church

Address: 440 West St, Middletown, CT 06457

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Meriden

Hancock Pharmacy and Surgical

Address: 840 East Main St., Meriden, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Vaccine Type: J&J

Milford

Costco Pharmacy Milford

Address: 1718 Boston Post Rd, Milford, 06460

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J

Milford Pharmacy

Address: 78 Broad Street, Milford CT 06460

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9 AM-7 PM, Saturday 10 AM-3 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

New Milford Department of Health Clinic

Address: John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, Milford, CT

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm & 6pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Milford Health Department Clinic (Parsons Gymnasium)

Address: 70 West River Street, Milford, CT

Walk-up Hours: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 @ 8am-3pm (Vaccine Type: Moderna)

Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 4pm-6pm (Vaccine Type: J&J)

Friday, April 30, 2021 @1pm-3pm (Vaccine Type: Moderna)

ShopRite Pharmacy (Milford)

Address: 935 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT

Walk-up Hours: Wednesday May 5th, 10:00 AM-7:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Monroe

Monroe Health Department at St. Jude School

Address: 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468

Walk-up Hours: Wednesdays,11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Naugatuck

Griffin Health Naugatuck Vaccination Center

Address: 727 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck, CT, 06770

Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053

Hours: Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturdays 7:00 AM-12:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna

New Britain

Costco Pharmacy New Britain

Address: 405 Hartford Rd, New Britain, CT06053

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J

New Fairfield

New Fairfield Department of Health Clinic

Address: New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield, CT

Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30 PM-7:15 PM, from 4/27-5/20 (except Thursday 4/29)

Saturdays 11:00 AM-12:45 PM, from 5/1-5/15

Vaccine Type: Moderna

New Haven

Cornell Scott-Hill Wilson Library Clinic (lower level)

Address: 303 Washington Ave, New Haven, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-3:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer (starting 5/4)

Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center

Address: 226 Dixwell Ave, New Haven. CT

Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 AM –3:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer (starting 5/4)

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Floyd Little Fieldhouse)

Address: 476 Sherman Parkway, New Haven, CT

Walk-up Hours: 4/30-5/2,10 AM-4 PM

Vaccine Types: Pfizer

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Lanman Center)

Address: 72 Lake Place, New Haven, CT

Walk-up Hours: April 26 10 AM-4 PM

Vaccine Types: Pfizer

Fair Haven Community Health Care

Address: Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven, CT

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 AM-2 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

New London

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mitchell College)

Address: 629 Montauk Avenue, New London, CT

Walk-up Hours: April 28, May 1, and May 2 10 AM–4 PM

Vaccine Types: Pfizer

New Milford

New Milford Department of Health Clinic

Address: John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, New Milford, CT 06776

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm – 6pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Norwalk

Costco Pharmacy Norwalk

Address: 779 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, 06854

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM

Vaccine Types: Moderna and/or J&J

ShopRite Pharmacy (Connecticut Ave)

Address: 360 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, CT 6854

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

North Haven

Quinnipiack Valley Health District

Address: North Haven Recreation Center, 7 Linsley Street, North Haven, CT 06473

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Thursdays, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Norwich

Greenville Drug Store

Address: 213 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360

Phone: 860-889-9857

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Thursdays, 10 AM- 2 PM

Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Orange

ShopRite Pharmacy (Orange)

Address: 259 Bull Hill Ln, Orange, CT

Walk-up Hours: Friday May 7th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Plainville

Plainville Community Pharmacy

Address: 170 East St, Plainville, CT 06062

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-4 PM; Saturday 10 AM-1 PM

Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Shelton

Griffin Health Shelton Vaccination Center

Address: 10 Progress Drive, Shelton, CT 06484

Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053

Hours: Monday-Friday 6:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturday & Sunday 6:00 AM-12:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer, Moderna

ShopRite (Shelton)

Address: 875 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Southbury

ShopRite Pharmacy (Southbury)

Address: 775 Main St South, Southbury CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Stafford Springs

Big Y Pharmacy COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Address: 87 West Stafford Street, Stafford Springs, CT 06076

Walk-up Hours: Wednesday 4/28, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Details: Inside the former Peebles storefront. Second dose will be scheduled once first dose is administered.

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Stamford

Community Health Center (Lord & Taylor Parking Lot - Drive Thru)

Address: 110 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Stamford Hospital Elmcroft Clinic (Beginning 5/4)

Address: 1 Elmcroft Road, Stamford, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

ShopRite Pharmacy (Shippan Ave)

Address: 200 Shippan Ave, Stamford, CT 06902

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

ShopRite (W Main St)

Address: 1990 West Main St, Stamford, CT 06902

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Storrs

Eastern Highlands Health District Clinic

Address: 10 South Eagleville Road, Storrs, CT 06268

Walk-up Hours:

May 6th, 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

May 10th, 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

May 11th, 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Vaccine Type: J&J

Stratford

Stratford Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Address: 468 Birdseye Street, Stratford, CT 06615

Walk-up Hours: Wednesdays, 9:30 AM-3:30 PM through the end of May

Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

ShopRite Pharmacy (Stratford)

Address: 250 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford, CT

Walk-up Hours: Friday May 7th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Uncasville

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mohegan Sun Earth Convention Center)

Address: 1Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville, CT

Walk-up Hours: May 1-2 10 AM-4 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Waterbury

Brass Mill Pharmacy

Address: 1405 East Main St, Waterbury, CT

Phone: (203) 721-8022

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 12 PM-5 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

City of Waterbury & Saint Mary’s Hospital COVID Vaccination Clinic

Address: Waterbury Arts Magnet School Dance Theater Building, 16 South Elm Street, Waterbury, CT 06706

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 AM-4 PM (closed 12 PM-1 PM each day)

Details: Clinic entrance & free parking located at the Scoville Street Municipal Parking lot, between South Main Street and South Elm Streets.

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Costco Pharmacy Waterbury

Address: 3600 East Main Street, Waterbury, 06705

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J

Stoll’s Pharmacy

Address: 185 Grove Street, Waterbury, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 AM-3 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Royal Pharmacy

Address: 1420 Meriden Road, Waterbury, CT 06705

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9AM-5PM

Details: Please call Royal Pharmacy at 203-527-5160 before stopping by

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Wheeler Clinic

Address: 855 Lakewood Road,Waterbury, CT 06704

Walk-up Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9:00 AM-12:00 PM; Saturday 5/8, 9:00 AM-1:00 PM

Vaccine Type(s): Moderna, J&J

Westbrook

Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center

Address: 250 Flat Rock Pl. Westbrook, CT

Walk-up Hours: 4/29/21 and 4/30/21, 7 AM-5 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Wethersfield

Hartford Medical Group (Wethersfield)

Address: 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield CT 06109

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 6:00 AM-7:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

West Hartford

West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Kane Street

Address: 46 Kane Street, West Hartford, CT (old ShopRite location)

Walk-up Hours: Thursday 4/29 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, Thursday 5/6 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

West Haven

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (West Campus)

Address: 100 West Campus Drive, West Campus, Building 410, West Haven, CT

Walk-up Hours: May 1-2, 10 AM-4 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

West Haven Health Department

Address: 201 Noble Street, West Haven, CT

Walk-up Hours: 5/7/21, 5/14/21, 5/21/21, 6/4/21, 12:00 PM-3:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna

Willimantic

Medical Pharmacy

Address: 1213 Main St., Willimantic, CT 06226

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

For more information, click here.