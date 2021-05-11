(WFSB) -- As the state prepares for children 12 and older to be vaccinated soon, there are many walk-up vaccine clinics available across the state.
Many healthcare providers dropped the appointment requirement a few weeks ago, encouraging anyone looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine to just show up.
The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15.
The state said there are now over 50 locations that allow walk-ins.
Anyone looking to get a vaccine can visit one of the locations during the hours they accept walk-ins, without having to schedule an appointment.
The state said “COVID vaccines are always provided without any charge to individuals. People are encouraged to bring an ID and their medical insurance, but it is not required, and nobody will be turned away.”
Participating Locations:
Bethel
English Apothecary
Address: 140 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801
Phone: 203-792-3363
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturdays 10 AM-4 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Bloomfield
West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Bloomfield Senior Center
Address: 330 Park Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday 4/26 and Monday 5/3, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Bridgeport
Southwest Community Health Center
Address: 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605
Walk-up Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM & 1:00 PM-3:30 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Yale New Haven Health Clinic (University of Bridgeport Wheeler Recreation Center)
Address: 400 University Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604
Walk-up Hours: April 26 (16+), April 29 (18+), April 30 (18+), May 1 (18+), 10:00 AM-4:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Brookfield
Brookfield Health Department
Address: St. Joseph's School, 5 Obtuse Hill Road, Brookfield, CT
Walk-up Hours:
Monday 4/26 9:00 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM;
Wednesday 4/28 9AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45PM;
Friday, 4/30 9:00 AM-12:30PM:
Tuesday 5/4 9:00 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM;
Thursday 5/6 9:00 AM-12:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:45 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Costco Pharmacy Brookfield
Address: 200 Federal Road, Brookfield, 06804
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM, Sunday 10 AM-6 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Brooklyn
Northeast District Department of Health
Address: 69 South Main Street, Brooklyn, CT 06234
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 2PM-5PM
Details: Recipients will be given a 2nd dose appointment as they exit the clinic.
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Clinton
ShopRite Pharmacy (Clinton)
Address: 266 E Main St, Clinton, CT
Walk-up Hours: Wednesday May 5th, 10:00AM - 5:00PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Cromwell
ShopRite Pharmacy (Cromwell)
Address: 45 Shinpike Rd, Cromwell, CT
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM; Thursday May 6th 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Derby
ShopRite Pharmacy (Derby)
Address: 49 Pershing Drive, Derby CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Danbury
Community Health Center (Danbury Mall) - Drive Thru
Address:7 Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
Greater Danbury Community Health Center
Address: 132 Main Street, Danbury, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM and 2:00 PM-3:30 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
East Hartford
Community Health Center (Pratt & Whitney Airfield - Drive Thru)
Address: 12 Runway Road, East Hartford, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
East Haven
ShopRite Pharmacy (East Haven)
Address: 745 Foxon Rd, East Haven, CT
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Enfield
Able Care Pharmacy & Medical Supplies
Address: 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT 06082
Phone: 860-745-0183
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 12 PM - 5 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Costco Pharmacy Enfield
Address: 75 Freshwater Blvd, Enfield, CT 06082
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J
Enfield Annex - Johnson Memorial Hospital
Address: 124 North Maple Street, Enfield, CT 06082
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-11:45 AM and 12:45 PM-4:30 PM
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Farmington
UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion Vaccine Clinic
Address: 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 AM-3:00 PM
Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna
Fairfield
Fairfield Health Department
Address: 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield, CT (left end of building by gym)
Walk-up Hours: 5/6, 5/12, 5/13, 5/20 and 5/27, 11 AM-4 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Greenwich
Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Brunswick School Sampson Field house)
Address:1252 Kings Street,Greenwich, CT
Walk-up Hours: May 1, May 2, 10 AM-4 PM
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Family Centers Health Care Mobile Clinic
Address: 90 Harding Road, Greenwich, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Details: Walk-in appointments would be first come first serve.
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
North Street Pharmacy
Address: 1043 North Street, Greenwich, CT
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Hamden
ShopRite Pharmacy (Hamden)
Address: 2100 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT
Walk-up Hours: Thursday May 6th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Hartford
Hartford Healthcare Clinic (CT Convention Center)
Address: 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT 06103
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27,11:30 AM-6:30 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Parker Memorial Community Center
Address: 2621 Main Street, Hartford, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:30 AM-3:30 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, Pfizer
Mashantucket
Hartford Healthcare Clinic (Foxwoods Casino)
Address: 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, CT 06338
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27,11:30 AM-6:30 PM
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Middletown
Community Health Center (Wesleyan Tennis Court Lot - Drive Thru)
Address: 75 Vine Street, Middletown, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
Middletown Housing Authority - Maplewood Terrace
Address: Maplewood Terrace, Middletown, CT 06457
Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
Middletown Housing Authority - Traverse Square
Address: Traverse Square, Middletown, CT06457
Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
Cross Street AME Zion Church
Address: 440 West St, Middletown, CT 06457
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
Meriden
Hancock Pharmacy and Surgical
Address: 840 East Main St., Meriden, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Vaccine Type: J&J
Milford
Costco Pharmacy Milford
Address: 1718 Boston Post Rd, Milford, 06460
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J
Milford Pharmacy
Address: 78 Broad Street, Milford CT 06460
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9 AM-7 PM, Saturday 10 AM-3 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
New Milford Department of Health Clinic
Address: John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, Milford, CT
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm & 6pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Milford Health Department Clinic (Parsons Gymnasium)
Address: 70 West River Street, Milford, CT
Walk-up Hours: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 @ 8am-3pm (Vaccine Type: Moderna)
Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 4pm-6pm (Vaccine Type: J&J)
Friday, April 30, 2021 @1pm-3pm (Vaccine Type: Moderna)
ShopRite Pharmacy (Milford)
Address: 935 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT
Walk-up Hours: Wednesday May 5th, 10:00 AM-7:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Monroe
Monroe Health Department at St. Jude School
Address: 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468
Walk-up Hours: Wednesdays,11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
Naugatuck
Griffin Health Naugatuck Vaccination Center
Address: 727 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck, CT, 06770
Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053
Hours: Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturdays 7:00 AM-12:00 PM
Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna
New Britain
Costco Pharmacy New Britain
Address: 405 Hartford Rd, New Britain, CT06053
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J
New Fairfield
New Fairfield Department of Health Clinic
Address: New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield, CT
Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30 PM-7:15 PM, from 4/27-5/20 (except Thursday 4/29)
Saturdays 11:00 AM-12:45 PM, from 5/1-5/15
Vaccine Type: Moderna
New Haven
Cornell Scott-Hill Wilson Library Clinic (lower level)
Address: 303 Washington Ave, New Haven, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-3:00 PM
Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer (starting 5/4)
Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center
Address: 226 Dixwell Ave, New Haven. CT
Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 AM –3:00 PM
Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer (starting 5/4)
Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Floyd Little Fieldhouse)
Address: 476 Sherman Parkway, New Haven, CT
Walk-up Hours: 4/30-5/2,10 AM-4 PM
Vaccine Types: Pfizer
Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Lanman Center)
Address: 72 Lake Place, New Haven, CT
Walk-up Hours: April 26 10 AM-4 PM
Vaccine Types: Pfizer
Fair Haven Community Health Care
Address: Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven, CT
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 AM-2 PM
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
New London
Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mitchell College)
Address: 629 Montauk Avenue, New London, CT
Walk-up Hours: April 28, May 1, and May 2 10 AM–4 PM
Vaccine Types: Pfizer
New Milford
New Milford Department of Health Clinic
Address: John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, New Milford, CT 06776
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm – 6pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Norwalk
Costco Pharmacy Norwalk
Address: 779 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, 06854
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
Vaccine Types: Moderna and/or J&J
ShopRite Pharmacy (Connecticut Ave)
Address: 360 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, CT 6854
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
North Haven
Quinnipiack Valley Health District
Address: North Haven Recreation Center, 7 Linsley Street, North Haven, CT 06473
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Thursdays, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
Norwich
Greenville Drug Store
Address: 213 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360
Phone: 860-889-9857
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Thursdays, 10 AM- 2 PM
Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
Orange
ShopRite Pharmacy (Orange)
Address: 259 Bull Hill Ln, Orange, CT
Walk-up Hours: Friday May 7th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Plainville
Plainville Community Pharmacy
Address: 170 East St, Plainville, CT 06062
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-4 PM; Saturday 10 AM-1 PM
Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
Shelton
Griffin Health Shelton Vaccination Center
Address: 10 Progress Drive, Shelton, CT 06484
Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053
Hours: Monday-Friday 6:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturday & Sunday 6:00 AM-12:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Pfizer, Moderna
ShopRite (Shelton)
Address: 875 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Southbury
ShopRite Pharmacy (Southbury)
Address: 775 Main St South, Southbury CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Stafford Springs
Big Y Pharmacy COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Address: 87 West Stafford Street, Stafford Springs, CT 06076
Walk-up Hours: Wednesday 4/28, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Details: Inside the former Peebles storefront. Second dose will be scheduled once first dose is administered.
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Stamford
Community Health Center (Lord & Taylor Parking Lot - Drive Thru)
Address: 110 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
Stamford Hospital Elmcroft Clinic (Beginning 5/4)
Address: 1 Elmcroft Road, Stamford, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
ShopRite Pharmacy (Shippan Ave)
Address: 200 Shippan Ave, Stamford, CT 06902
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
ShopRite (W Main St)
Address: 1990 West Main St, Stamford, CT 06902
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Storrs
Eastern Highlands Health District Clinic
Address: 10 South Eagleville Road, Storrs, CT 06268
Walk-up Hours:
May 6th, 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM
May 10th, 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM
May 11th, 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Vaccine Type: J&J
Stratford
Stratford Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Address: 468 Birdseye Street, Stratford, CT 06615
Walk-up Hours: Wednesdays, 9:30 AM-3:30 PM through the end of May
Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
ShopRite Pharmacy (Stratford)
Address: 250 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford, CT
Walk-up Hours: Friday May 7th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Uncasville
Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mohegan Sun Earth Convention Center)
Address: 1Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville, CT
Walk-up Hours: May 1-2 10 AM-4 PM
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Waterbury
Brass Mill Pharmacy
Address: 1405 East Main St, Waterbury, CT
Phone: (203) 721-8022
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 12 PM-5 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
City of Waterbury & Saint Mary’s Hospital COVID Vaccination Clinic
Address: Waterbury Arts Magnet School Dance Theater Building, 16 South Elm Street, Waterbury, CT 06706
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 AM-4 PM (closed 12 PM-1 PM each day)
Details: Clinic entrance & free parking located at the Scoville Street Municipal Parking lot, between South Main Street and South Elm Streets.
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Costco Pharmacy Waterbury
Address: 3600 East Main Street, Waterbury, 06705
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J
Stoll’s Pharmacy
Address: 185 Grove Street, Waterbury, CT
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 AM-3 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Royal Pharmacy
Address: 1420 Meriden Road, Waterbury, CT 06705
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9AM-5PM
Details: Please call Royal Pharmacy at 203-527-5160 before stopping by
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Wheeler Clinic
Address: 855 Lakewood Road,Waterbury, CT 06704
Walk-up Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9:00 AM-12:00 PM; Saturday 5/8, 9:00 AM-1:00 PM
Vaccine Type(s): Moderna, J&J
Westbrook
Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center
Address: 250 Flat Rock Pl. Westbrook, CT
Walk-up Hours: 4/29/21 and 4/30/21, 7 AM-5 PM
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Wethersfield
Hartford Medical Group (Wethersfield)
Address: 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield CT 06109
Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 6:00 AM-7:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
West Hartford
West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Kane Street
Address: 46 Kane Street, West Hartford, CT (old ShopRite location)
Walk-up Hours: Thursday 4/29 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, Thursday 5/6 9:00 AM-12:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
West Haven
Yale New Haven Health Clinic (West Campus)
Address: 100 West Campus Drive, West Campus, Building 410, West Haven, CT
Walk-up Hours: May 1-2, 10 AM-4 PM
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
West Haven Health Department
Address: 201 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
Walk-up Hours: 5/7/21, 5/14/21, 5/21/21, 6/4/21, 12:00 PM-3:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna
Willimantic
Medical Pharmacy
Address: 1213 Main St., Willimantic, CT 06226
Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
