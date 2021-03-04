VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- Cities and towns across the state have begun vaccinating teachers this week.
This past Monday, the state opened up COVID vaccine eligibility to educators, daycare providers, and residents who are 55 years and older.
In Vernon, the North Central District Health Department is joining the school district to vaccinate more than 500 school staff members.
The vaccines are being administered on Thursday at the Vernon Senior Center.
Vernon is also helping vaccinate about 100 Ellington school staff members.
For more information on your eligibility or to schedule a vaccine appointment, click here.
