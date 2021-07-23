(WFSB) - More than 700 People's Bank employees are expected to be laid off this Fall.
The CT Department of Labor was informed of the decision on Thursday.
A total of 747 employees across sixteen locations in the state will be let go beginning on or around October.
The majority of those layoffs, 661, will occur in Bridgeport.
According to a WARN notice, these terminations will be completed by May 20 of next year.
The decision comes following the merger between People's United Bank and M&T Corporation.
