HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hikers across the state will celebrate Connecticut Trails Day this weekend with more than 250 events.
National Trails Day is Saturday, but the state will be celebrating all weekend.
"We are really lucky here in Connecticut because not only do we have 826 miles of blue trails, we have the rail trails [and] the land trusts now have trails," said Jim Little of Hebron.
Events will be run by volunteers who are encouraging people to enjoy nature and get some exercise.
"It’s a great way to discover new trails, it’s a great way to have a new perspective on one of your favorite old trails, or something different," Little said. "So if you want to try rock climbing, you can do it."
On both weekend days, an event is planned in almost every town. The state actually holds more Trails Day events than any other state in the country, organizers said.
National Trails Day was created by the American Hiking Society in 1993. It is nationwide campaign aimed to help people seek out their favorite trail.
"It’s a great way for families to take kids and feel like they don’t have to do all the research ahead of time," said Clare Cain, Trails Stewardship director. "[They can] go out with someone who has been there before, meet some other like-minded folks and enjoy a day in the woods."
A best photo submission will receive a copy of the Connecticut Walk Book.
