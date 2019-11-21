WASHINGTON (WFSB) - A company is recalling more than 97,000 pounds of meat salad products because of E. coli concerns with the lettuce.
Missa Bay, LLC issued the recall on Thursday for a variety of products, according to the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Some of the brands include Ready Pac, Bonduelle, Marketside, Signature Cafe and Domino's.
See the full list here.
The salads were produced between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16.
They bear the establishment number is "EST 18502B" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The items were shipped to a number of states, including Connecticut.
A FSIS investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak in Maryland revealed E. coli in an unopened package of "Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad."
A statement from Bonduelle Fresh Americas said 17 people in eight states became ill. While the products were shipped to Connecticut, no illnesses were reported in the state.
FSIS said the lettuce was the culprit.
As a result the recall was issued for the products that included lettuce from the same lettuce lot.
More information on the recall can be seen on the FSIS website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.