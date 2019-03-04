HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Wayne delivered a wallop to the Hartford area by Monday morning.
Once the snow ended, people were out and about with shovels and snowblowers.
“This is crazy," said Shivonie B. of Hartford. "I got up, I got to shovel, I have to go to work at 9 a.m."
Multiple wires were reported to be down across the city due to heavy snow on branches.
The city's Department of Public Works posted a photo of low-hanging wires in the area of Sherbrooke Avenue at Zion Street.
The city recommended using caution when traveling.
The blue lights continued to flash indicating that a parking ban remained in effect.
It started at 6 p.m. on Sunday and ran until noon on Monday.
“[I'm] headed to work," said Adrian Valle of Hartford. "Hopefully, it’s not going to be too bad out on the roads, hopefully DOT did a good job.”
There are more than a dozen parking lots where residents can park, including Hartford Public Schools lots. Drivers have until 8 p.m. to remove their vehicles from those lots.
Those who failed to abide by the ban may see their vehicles either ticketed, towed or both.
Hartford officials said Monday afternoon that they towed 342 vehicles that were in violation of the parking ban.
They also issued 676 parking tickets, and seven stolen motor vehicles were recovered during snow removal operations.
Carlos Pagan of Hartford said Monday morning he was determined to get his marriage license.
“I’m about to get married Thursday night," Pagan said. "Right now I’m on my way to buy the engagement rings for me and Jovanna.”
He put his suit on and laced up his boots.
“I’m doing it because I love her and I want the best for her," he said.
There was no school in Hartford on Monday due to the storm. That brought kids to Elizabeth Park to sled.
“Sledding, but it’s like too thick so we had to pack it down," reported Liana of Bloomfield.
For more on the forecast, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.