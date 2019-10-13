TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- More than 3,000 water customers are under a ‘boil water advisory’ in Torrington after a water main break on the west side of the city.
Officials with the Torrington Water Company issued a statement on Sunday afternoon urging residents to avoid using tap water until the break is fixed.
Officials said employees are working to locate and repair the water main break on the west side of Torrington. Officials have not yet been able to pinpoint the break.
A potable filling station for water is available for customers at the Torrington Water location at 277 Norfolk Road.
Residents should use boiled water that has cooled, or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice, and before giving to pets.
The boil water advisory will be in place until water test samples come back clean following testing.
Torrington Water Compnay officials said residents and staff at the Litchfield Woods Nursing Home in the affected area said they have alternative sources of drinking water in place and is able to handle the situation.
Those with questions are encouraged contact the Torrington Water Company at 860-489-4149.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.