HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It has been 15 days since a New Canaan mother of five vanished.
Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen dropping her children off the morning of May 24.
On Saturday State Police returned to the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority on Maxim Road in Hartford. Detectives and K-9s began searching the trash facility earlier this week.
CT State Police said they’ve received hundreds of tips and nearly 70 pieces of surveillance video from the public, but the question still remains – Where is Jennifer?
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, remains in police custody after being arrested last weekend.
COURT APPEARANCE: Fotis Dulos faces judge
His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, is also facing charges but is out on bond.
She was seen at her lawyer’s office on Thursday speaking with detectives, however it is unclear what she said.
Later in the evening, Ch. 3 got exclusive video of her walking into a hotel in Avon, where it appears she is currently staying.
VIDEO: Michelle Troconis seen at Avon hotel
The case, which has gotten national attention, has spanned several towns, including New Canaan, Farmington, and Hartford. It has even gone to New York.
Sources say the case is being considered a homicide.
In New Canaan, police searched the home Jennifer was renting, as well as Waveny Park. On May 24, her vehicle was found on Lapham Road, not far from the park.
Inside her home, sources say blood was found.
Last week, police were seen scouring various areas in Hartford near Albany Avenue. Court documents say garbage bags with bloody clothing and a sponge were found.
The blood is believed to be Jennifer Dulos'.
Documents also said city cameras recorded a pickup truck with a man and woman inside who were "placing multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles at over 30 locations" in Hartford.
Two altered Connecticut license plates registered to Fotis Dulos were thrown into a storm drain, according to the documents.
Arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis
Earlier this week, the search began at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority on Maxim Road in Hartford. It’s a trash to energy facility.
Detectives and K9s have spent several days and long hours there, digging through piles of trash looking for something that will lead them to Jennifer.
Sources say they’re looking for her remains.
In Farmington, police executed search warrants at Fotis’ home on Jefferson Crossing, as well as on another property he owns on Mountain Spring Road.
Fotis and Troconis are due in court next Tuesday, as they face tampering with evidence charges.
Fotis and Jennifer have five children, all under the age of 13. They are currently staying with their maternal grandmother, who has filed for temporary custody of the children.
Anyone with information about Jennifer Dulos should contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.