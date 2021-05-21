(WFSB) - Two movie theaters resumed normal operations as of Friday.

Regal announced that its locations in Branford and Stonington are back up and running.

They join the Brass Mills in Waterbury and Waterford locations, which reopened last week.

Lionsgate's Saw spinoff "Spiral" headlines the shows on Friday.

Other new movies playing at the venues include "Those Who Wish Me Dead" and "Wrath of Man."

Future releases include "A Quiet Place Part II," "Cruella," and "F9."

Regal said its reopening plans included a range of COVID-19 health and safety measures.

Guests are still required to wear face coverings at all times. Masks will be provided to those who arrive without one. They can only be removed while eating or drinking.