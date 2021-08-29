More trains added to Metro North

NEW HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB) - More train are being added to Metro North, more than 100 trains were added.
A cloudy Sunday in new haven but that didn't stop travelers from staying busy.
Paige Hoydick said, “We are just going to spend the day in Mystic and come back home .”
Hoydick said she's always hopping on the trains because they are convenient. The same goes for her friend Olivia Donnelly.
“Typically, Yankee games go to New York City go to Milford. I went to a concert on the train a couple months ago in Bridgeport at the amphitheater,” said Donnelly.
Now with 102 trains being added to the schedule, Hoydick said she's excited.
It wasn't just locals boarding. The Martinez family is road tripping from Texas to drop off Casandra for her first year at Columbia University in New York City.
Casandra Martínez said, “We actually road tripped from Houston to here because all of this stuff and my dad wanted to see the place so it will be easier to take our truck all the way here. We are staying with some family in Connecticut.”
No matter where you are going metro north is trying to make commuting easy and try and get ridership numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.
So, if you plan on riding these new lines don’t forget your mask, they are required inside trains, stations, and in grand central.
“It doesn’t overcrowd the trains and it’s safer for people sometimes I know commuters get crowded so it can get uncomfortable especially during COVID so it would be nice,” said Donnelly.
