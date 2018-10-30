(WFSB) - More vandalism claims are filed with insurance companies on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to AAA.
The Highway Data Loss Institute said the evening, which ironically comes after so-called mischief night, can be very costly to homeowners.
"Mischief night might mean good clean fun for most people but, unfortunately, there are those who cross the line, doing serious, costly damage to property,” says Greg Lauria, regional manager for AAA Insurance. “With all the ghosts and goblins around, best to take every precaution to ensure your home and auto are safe."
AAA recommended keeping the lights on to keep potential pranksters away, parking in a garage or a secure, well-lit area and locking vehicles and removing key fobs/keys.
Most homeowners, renters and auto insurance policies cover Halloween-related mishaps, AAA said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.