(WFSB) -- There’s an increase of Venezuelan families in Connecticut applying for a ‘temporary protective status’ also known as TPS.
This comes after President Joe Biden announced this month that Venezuelans qualify for this program.
When the Department of Homeland Security grants TPS to people, it means their home country is not safe enough to return, or a natural disaster.
Like in 2010, when Haitians qualified after the deadly earthquake.
When Venezuela’s economy crashed, an electoral process lacked legitimacy and food became hard to find, thousands of people like Yeisika Gutierrez and her family fled and made Connecticut their new home.
“On top of the political situation, we had no food and super long lines for essentials. I used to work for a stable business, but it had to close. So, we all got fired,” Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez said on top of politics and the lack of food, her employer shut down and everyone was let go.
With a Visa, she made her way to Connecticut to work as a housekeeper and her two daughters are now studying at the University of Connecticut.
“A lot of people give you a job here but don't miss the opportunity to call you out as an undocumented. And then they abuse you. I came here to move forward and not get abused,” Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez is applying for TPS to get a better job.
She said people give you jobs here, but they never fail to insult her, not pay and threaten her because she's undocumented.
So, excitement filled her family after Biden announced that those living here, and don’t have a criminal record, can apply and potentially receive a social security number and an employment card.
“The majority of our clients start crying and feel relieved that finally they can breathe a little and not have to worry constantly that they are going to be sent back to a country that is not there to protect them,” said Maria Palacios, an immigration counselor for Catholic Charities.
She said dozens of Venezuelans are coming out of the shadows in Connecticut to apply for TPS.
“So far, 100 percent of the clients I have seen have no criminal record. Have paid their taxes since they arrived. They are just trying to do their part to be part of the community,” Palacios said.
Gutierrez added that she has a clean record and is feeling positive about her application.
Palacios said this program does end after 18 months and she is hoping it gets extended.
If not, people can face deportation or go back to hiding in the shadows.
