(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Aetna and the Affordable Care Act
Aetna will be offering plans for the Affordable Care Act again.
After a 3-year hiatus, Aetna is reentering the Affordable Care Act market.
Karen lynch, the new president and CEO of CVS Health, said the ACA business has improved and Aetna will rejoin the aca marketplace, selling individual coverage in 2022.
Aetna joined other insurers in leaving or downsizing its footprint as premiums rose and insurers lost money.
Bank of America pay cut
Bank of America’s CEO is taking a pay cut.
Bryan Moynihan’s base salary remains the same at $1.5 million, with the total compensation package coming to $24.5 million including stock awards.
It’s the first cut for Moynihan since 2014.
Refinery shutdowns
Shutdowns of U.S. refineries due to severe winter weather on the Gulf Coast could result in a 10-cent jump in gasoline prices over the next several days.
The jump in gasoline prices is expected to be temporary.
Store closures
Six hundred Walmart stores have closed across the country as severe winter weather snarled shopping and delivery.
Kroger and Target have closed stores too and package deliveries may be delayed.
Stocks update
Stocks finished mixed after hitting record highs early in the session.
Consumer spending numbers are out on Wednesday and are expected to get a boost from stimulus checks.
