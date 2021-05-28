(WFSB) - Royal Caribbean has a plan to set sail again from Florida.
Plus, Airbnb extends the worldwide party ban till the end of summer.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for May 28.
Airbnb extension
Airbnb said it would extend a ban on parties in homes listed on its platform through at least the end of summer in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus infections.
In August of last year, the short-term home rental company placed a global ban on parties at its properties, which it said proved to be popular with its host community.
Costco sales
Costco reports stronger sales as U.S. economy gains steam.
That could be proof that in-store shopping isn’t going anywhere.
Sales increased 21.7 percent over the previous quarter, with net sales totaling $44.4 billion. Its e-commerce sales still grew 41 percent this quarter, but that growth was slower than in previous quarters.
Vaccinated cruise
Royal Caribbean plans a vaccinated cruise from Florida in June.
The ships will sail from Fort Lauderdale.
One of its vessels, The Celebrity Edge, was cleared by the CDC to sail beginning June 26.
Stock market update
The Dow Jones Industrial average and the S&P 500 climbed on Thursday as investors cheered stronger-than-expected labor-market data.
Weekly jobless fell to another pandemic low.
