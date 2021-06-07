(WFSB) - Apple could unveil new products on Monday.
Plus, United Airlines is offering extra pay for pilots and flight attendants who share their vaccine status.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for June 7.
Sharing vaccine statuses
United Airlines is offering new incentives to flight attendants and pilots who show proof of that they have received a COVID-19 vaccination.
The carrier will give flight attendants up to three additional days off for nearly 10 hours of pay in their 2022 vacation day bank if they show they have been fully vaccinated by June 9.
United last week offered its pilots 13 hours of pay if they showed proof of vaccination before June 1.
Thanksgiving closures
Walmart said its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row.
Target’s stores will be shut on the national holiday too.
Walmart said it will share hours for Black Friday at later date.
New Apple products
Monday, Apple will take the spotlight as it opens its worldwide developers conference, which will unveil a series of new updates.
CNET said customers could see new software for iPhones, Macs, the Apple Watch, Apple TV and even HomePod.
Stock market update
Stocks closed higher Friday and ended the week up after the May jobs report showed a less-than-expected gain.
This is leading investors to bet that the Federal Reserve will maintain its easy-money policies for longer.
